Dash camera captures near-miss as driver crosses center line

A 27-year-old driver was cited for careless driving according to the Colorado State Patrol.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — For roughly two minutes an SUV swerved all over Highway 93 in Jefferson County last week, according to dash-camera footage obtained by 9NEWS.

The driver was eventually pulled over and cited, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

Another driver who headed south on Highway 93 was following behind the SUV. He shared a video of the scary moments which were recorded shortly before 6 p.m. on April 6. That driver called 911 to report a possible drunk driver.

The video shows the SUV drifting into the oncoming traffic lanes before moving all the way off the right side of the road and hitting a guardrail. The impact of hitting that guardrail propelled the SUV into oncoming traffic where the SUV came within feet of a head-on collision.

Another portion of the video shows the SUV driving on the wrong side of the road as oncoming vehicles either pull over to the side of the road or swerve to avoid the SUV.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO), the driver was eventually contacted at that Sprouts Market located at 15050 W 64th Ave. However, CSP had jurisdiction. A spokesperson for that agency said the driver, a 27-year-old man from Arvada, was cited for careless driving. They determined there was no indication that the man was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

