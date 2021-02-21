9 dead animals removed from Weld County property

The sheriff's office is investigating allegations of animal abuse at the property outside of Greeley.

GREELEY, Colo. — State veterinarians and representatives of the Weld County Sheriff's Office's (WCSO) Animal Control unit removed nine dead animals from a property outside of Greeley Saturday, according to a release from WCSO.

The release said on Friday, the Colorado Department of Agriculture drafted an order for the livestock owner to assemble her herd for evaluative and diagnostic testing at the property in the 5400 block of F Street.

With the owner's consent, the release said, state veterinarians removed the nine animals and collected multiple excrement samples from live members of the herd Saturday morning. Those samples and the deceased animals were sent to Colorado State University (CSU) to test for the presence of infectious disease, according to the release.

The release said two Animal Control representatives from the sheriff's office were there to assist the veterinarians. In addition to removing the carcasses, the release said, local and state officials helped the owner to clean and remove trash from the livestock enclosure.

WCSO said as part of their investigation, Animal Control officers and patrol deputies have been responding to calls and making routine checks at that property ever since the first allegations of animal abuse were reported about three weeks ago.

It remains an active and open investigation by WCSO and the Colorado Department of Agriculture, the release said. WCSO said an update will be released pending the results of the diagnostic testing at CSU.