EL PASO COUNTY — El Paso County Sheriff's deputies made a gruesome discovery Wednesday.

While executing a search warrant, deputies found three dead dogs and several emaciated horses at a property in the 7700 block of Stockholm Grove Road near the El Paso and Douglas counties line.

Seven horses were seized and taken to a nearby boarding facility to be cared for.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff's Office

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said a suspect has been identified and that charges are pending. The dogs were being sent to a lab to have necropsies performed to find out how they died.

Deputies with the Rural Enforcement and Outreach Unit served the search warrant in reference to an ongoing investigation into criminally neglected horses.

