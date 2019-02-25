HARTSEL, Colo. — Several horses were found dead and dozens of other neglected horses were removed from three different locations near Hartsel in Park County late last week, according to a release from the Dumb Friend League.

The Colorado Humane Society & SPCA and Dumb Friends League Harmony Equine Center assisted the Park County Sheriff’s Office with the removal of 48 horses on Thursday, Feb. 21.

The horses were malnourished and severely underweight and immediate action was needed, the release said.

In addition to the rescued horses, several deceased horses were also discovered, according to the Dumb Friends League.

Dumb Friends League

About half of the rescued horses are now being cared for at the Harmony Equine Center in Franktown. They may require months of physical rehabilitation and professional training before they will be healthy and ready to be adopted to loving owners, the Dumb Friends League said.

“It is going to be very expensive to provide nourishing feed to these animals. We expect to invest more than $40,000 to heal these emaciated horses,” said Garret Leonard, director of the Dumb Friends League Harmony Equine Center.

Anyone wishing to help provide care to these horses can visit harmonyequinecenter.org or call 303.751.5772.

The Dumb Friends League Harmony Equine Center is a private rehabilitation and adoption facility for abused and neglected horses, ponies, donkeys and mules that have been removed from their owners by law enforcement authorities. Since Harmony opened in 2012, more than 1,500 horses have been helped.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS