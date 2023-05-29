Major deadline looms for businesses under Colorado's paid family, medical leave program

The state gave businesses until May 31, the first major deadline for the program.

COLORADO, USA — A fast-approaching deadline looms for businesses to register with the state in order to report wages and pay premiums under Colorado's voter-approved program that will pay for workers to take up to 16 weeks of leave.

Voters approved the Family and Medical Leave Insurance program in 2020, under which employers and employees split paying for a premium that will fund benefits starting in 2024. Those contributions began in January.

Under the program, an employee with at least one worker must register with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment's new Division of Family and Medical Leave Insurance to comply with wage reporting and premium payment requirements. The state gave businesses until May 31, the first major deadline for the program.

In a statement, the labor department said the premiums will build the new insurance fund that will help workers when they face significant life events that compel them to step away from their jobs.

