Colorado recipients of SNAP benefits -- commonly known as food stamps -- who are up for re-certification by the end of January had until today to turn in all necessary paperwork.

That's the latest effect of the partial government shutdown, which has stretched into Day 25 and is the longest in U.S. history. Some 800,000 federal workers have been placed on furlough -- about 53,000 in Colorado -- while President Donald Trump and Democrats remain gridlocked over funding for a barrier along the country's southwestern border.

Today's deadline for Colorado SNAP recipients comes after the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday directed states to divvy out benefits for February early -- by Jan. 20.

SNAP recipients are required to periodically re-certify their eligibility for the program to keep receiving benefits.

The Denver Department of Human Services extended its lobby hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to accommodate recipients who needed to meet Tuesday's deadline.

Colorado families receive approximately $55 million per month in SNAP benefits.

The Colorado Department of Human Services also encourages furloughed federal government employees who are in need to apply for SNAP.