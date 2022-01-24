Child dies in apartment fire in Aurora

Aurora Fire Rescue said the fire started in the 15300 block of East Evans Avenue on Monday morning.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) is investigating an apartment fire that left a child dead Monday morning.

The fire occurred in the 15300 block of East Evans Avenue near East Iliff Avenue and South Chambers Road.

Fire crews rescued multiple people from the building as the fire burned, according to AFR. Crews searched the three floors for potential victims and were able to evacuate nine patients, according to AFR. AFR said six of the patients refused care and the other three were taken to the hospital.

One of the patients was a child and died from their injuries, according to fire crews. AFR has not released the conditions of the other patients.

AFR said the fire was under control around 2:34 a.m. on Monday.

The Red Cross of Colorado and Xcel Energy also went to the scene of the fire to help assist the victims. The Red Cross is working with the property manager to shelter the displaced residents, AFR said.

As of 4:23 a.m., 31 residents have been displaced due to the fire, according to AFR.

This is a developing story. We will update this story once we learn more.

