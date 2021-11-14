One person dead, two others injured in crash in Commerce City

The Commerce City Police Department said the crash happened around 3:05 a.m. on Sunday.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — One person is dead and two others are injured after a head-on crash in the 5700 block of Sand Creek Drive in Commerce City on Sunday morning according to the Commerce City Police Department (CCPD).

CCPD said they were dispatched to the 5700 block of Sand Creek Drive around 3:05 a.m. on Sunday in reference to a crash. Police said through investigation they found that a 1997 blue Ford Ranger was driving eastbound on Sand Creek Drive when they collided with a 2010 gold Mercedes sedan driving westbound on Sand Creek Drive.

Police said that the two men who were inside the Ford Ranger were transported to the hospital for serious injuries. One of the men was later pronounced dead, according to CCPD.

The driver of the Mercedes was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

CCPD said they are looking to see if Impairment was a possible cause for the crash.

This is the ninth deadly crash in Commerce City in 2021, according to CCPD.

