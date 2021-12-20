x
Local News

Two dead, two injured in crash in Denver

Denver Police said the crash happened at South Parker Road and South Havana Street early Monday.
Credit: Daniel - stock.adobe.com

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) said two people were dead and two others were injured after a crash in Denver on Monday morning.

DPD said three cars were involved in a crash at South Parker Road and South Havana Street. Two people were pronounced dead and two others were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to DPD.

Havana was closed at Parker Road while police investigated the scene.

The identity of the victims will be released by the Denver Office of Medical Examiners, DPD said.

Police did not say what caused the crash or how many people were involved.

