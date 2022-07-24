Denver Police investigating fatal wrong-way crash

Police said a man and a woman died in the crash on Sunday morning.

DENVER — Two people are dead and three are injured after a wrong-way crash in Denver overnight, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Around 12:17 a.m on Sunday, DPD posted to Twitter that they were investigating a crash involving a truck and an SUV in the area of Santa Fe Drive and West Mississippi Avenue.

Police said preliminary information indicated that the driver of the truck was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Sante Fe Drive when they hit the SUV that was driving northbound.

The driver and passenger of the SUV were pronounced dead from their injuries, according to DPD. Police said the adult male victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and the woman victim was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Police said three people were inside the truck during the crash. Those three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries but are expected to survive, the police department said.

The driver of the truck is being held for investigation of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault. DPD said the suspect's final charges will be determined by the Denver District Attorney's Office.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect or the victims in the incident.

