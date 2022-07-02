Pedestrian hit, killed in Denver

Denver Police said a person was hit in the area of North Broadway Street and West Ellsworth Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle on Saturday morning, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

DPD tweeted at 2:31 a.m. that police were investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle near the area of North Broadway Street and West Ellsworth Avenue. Police said the pedestrian was killed in the crash.

The identification of the victim will be released by the Denver Office of Medical Examiner once their next of kin has been notified.

A spokesperson with DPD said the driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries and then later taken into custody.

The driver is being held for investigation of vehicular homicide, DPD said.

Roads in the area were closed in both directions as police investigated the crash. Roads have since reopened.

#HeadsUp: #DPD is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorist and a pedestrian in the area of N Broadway St and W Ellsworth Ave. The #Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will provide victim identification when available. Traffic is shut down in all directions. pic.twitter.com/XARBn2fI8F — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 2, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS