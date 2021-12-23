Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Fort Collins

Fort Collins police said the crash happened in the 900 block of Constitution Avenue.

FORT COLLINS, Colo — The Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) said a man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Constitution Avenue early Thursday morning.

According to police, they received a call around 4:48 a.m. about a crash in the 900 block of Constitution Avenue. When police arrived they found a 2003 Subaru Impreza crashed off the side of the road that hit a tree.

FCPS said a man was inside the vehicle. Police said he was dead.

Police said the man's identity will be released by the Larimer County Coroner Office at a later time.

Fort Collins Police Services CRASH (Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling) took over the investigation due to the severity of the crash. CRASH investigators found that the man was driving westbound on West Plum Street when he lost control and went off the west side of the roadway as he turned on to Constitution Avenue.

Investigators said the Subaru continued off the road where it collided with a light pole then hit a tree

CRASH investigators indicate that speed and impairment may have contributed to the crash.

“Losing a loved one so suddenly is devastating, and it can be especially hard at the holidays. Our hearts are heavy for the family and friends of this driver today,” said Assistant Chief John Feyen. “We implore our community members to drive safely and avoid such preventable tragedies on our roadways.”

