Deadly crash on I-225 leaves 1 person dead

Aurora Police Department responded to a car accident on I-225 that left 1 pedestrian dead.

AURORA, Colo. — At about 9:54 p.m. on Saturday, December 31, The Aurora Police Department (APD) responded to reports of an accident on I-225 involving a vehicle and one pedestrian.

When officers arrived on scene they found one severely injured adult lying in the center of the median.

Investigators on the scene found that the driver of a GMC SUV was traveling northbound on I-225 when the pedestrian tried crossing the highway and was struck by the vehicle.

Police say the driver of the SUV remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The Aurora Police Department Traffic investigation closed the highway for several hours to collect evidence.

The identity of the deceased pedestrian will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office once they have been identified and their next-of-kin has been notified.

APD is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

