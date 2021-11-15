21-year-old woman dies in crash involving two people street racing on Sheridan Blvd., police say

Westminster Police Department arrested two suspects in connection to the crash on vehicular homicide charges.

DENVER — A 21-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a person who was racing down Sheridan Boulevard on Sunday night, Westminster Police Department (WPD) said.

According to WPD, officers responded to a crash involving two cars at the intersection of 105th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard at 9:10 p.m. and found one of the drivers unconscious and not breathing.

WPD said a witness and an officer performed CPR on the victim until rescue crews arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to the release. The victim was a 21-year-old woman, and police said the identity of the woman will be released by the Jefferson County Corner Office.

The driver of the second vehicle stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators, WPD said.

WPD said investigators determined two cars were racing down Sheridan Boulevard. The 21-year-old victim was turning left on 105th Avenue when the side of her car was by one of the drivers racing, according to police.

Police said the driver of the second car avoided the crash and also remained at the scene.

Investigators determined that excessive speed was a factor in the crash, and both drivers who were street racing were arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, according to police.

The driver who hit the 21-year-old victim was identified as 30-year-old Shimpson Huynh, and the second driver who was not involved in the crash was identified as 20-year-old Adrain Lau, WPD said.

