One person dead after hitting RTD bus in Denver

Police said the crash happened at the intersection of 40th Avenue and North Chambers Road.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a deadly crash involving an RTD bus and a vehicle on Sunday morning.

DPD tweeted about the crash around 7:16 a.m. on Sunday. A spokesperson with the police department tells 9NEWS that this is a high speed-related crash.

According to DPD, the driver of the vehicle was driving at a high speed when they crash into an RTD bus that was making a turn. Police said the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unclear if anyone was injured on the bus.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was an adult male, his identity has not been released.

This is the second crash this weekend involving an RTD bus. On Saturday morning, a DPD pursuit of a possible kidnapping led to a deadly crash.

Police said they were pursuing a suspect vehicle when it crashed into an RTD bus at North Broadway and 13th Avenue.

According to DPD, one person on the bus suffered minor injuries and the driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

The identity of the suspect will be released by the Office of Medical Examiner.

