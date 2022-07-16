Police: At least 1 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Aurora

Police said drivers should expect delays in the area of E. 40th Avenue and Pena Bouvard.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) and the Aurora Police Department (APD) said at least one person is dead in a three-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon,

DPD tweeted about the crash around 12:25 p.m. and said three cars crashed in the area of east 40th Avenue and Pena Boulevard.

Police said that at least three of the motorist were taken to the hospital with serious injuries and one was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

At 1:18 p.m. APD said the eastbound lanes of 40th Avenue at Airport Pena Boulevard and westbound lanes of 40th Avenue at Pena Boulevard will be shut down as police investigate the crash. Police did not say when roads would reopen.

This is a developing story, we will update this story once we learn more.

#trafficalert EB 40th @ Airport Blvd shutdown & WB 40th at Peña Blvd shutdown. Please avoid the area, closures could be for an extended time due to the investigation. — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) July 16, 2022

