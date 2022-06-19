2 dead in early morning crash in Golden

Golden police said a 27-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man died in the crash.

GOLDEN, Colo. — The Golden Police Department (GPD) is investigating a double fatal crash that happened on West 6th Avenue on Sunday morning.

According to GPD, around 5:36 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to a single car rollover crash on West 6th Avenue near mile marker 272 (between 19th Street and Highway 58).

The driver, a 27-year-old woman and a 25-year-old male passenger were taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital for their injuries but were both pronounced dead, according to police.

The identity of the victims will be released after their next of kin has been notified.

GPD said witnesses who saw the car before the crash saw the car speeding and losing control on a curve, striking a guardrail, and rolling off the roadway near the Colorado School of Mines sports complex.

Police said the male passenger was ejected from the car and was not wearing a seatbelt. Through investigation, police believe alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.

