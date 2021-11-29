Man dead after breaking into home in Jefferson County

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the man was stabbed by a woman inside the home.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man is dead after he broke into a home in the 10400 block of Ammons Street in Jefferson County on Monday morning, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO). The home is a few blocks northeast of Lutheran Hospital in Wheat Ridge.

JCSO was called to the home around 4 a.m. about a break-in. When deputies arrived, they found a man dead, JCSO said.

The woman who lives at the home told deputies that the man forced himself inside, JCSO said. Deputies said that's when another woman inside the home stabbed the man during a physical altercation between the man and the woman who lives at the home.

Deputies said the man knew both the women. JCSO is interviewing the two women.

The identity of the man will be released by the corner's office once his next of kin has been notified.

Deputies said it is an ongoing investigation and no one has been arrested in connection in the incident.

