Man killed in rollover crash

Aurora Police said the driver was the only person in the vehicle.

AURORA, Colo — A man has died after a rollover crash in Aurora's Side Creek neighborhood early Thursday.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) said in a release that officers responding to a different call came upon the crash site near the intersection of South Tower Road and East Kansas Place just after 2:40 a.m.

Police said they found through their investigation that a blue Cadillac SUV was heading north on Tower Road when it went off the road, traveled through several backyards and rolled.

The man driving the SUV was partially ejected during the crash and died at the scene, police said. No one else was in the vehicle.

The man will be identified by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office.

South Tower Road was closed between East Mississippi Avenue and East Louisiana Avenue for almost eight hours for the investigation.

APD said this was the 43rd traffic-related death in Aurora this year.

