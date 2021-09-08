Charges will not be filed in deadly 2020 Berthoud shooting

The Eighth Judicial District Attorney's Office said it concluded murder charges could not be successfully proven in the death of 37-year-old Edward Brooks Kreutzer.

BERTHOUD, Colo. — The man involved in the deadly September 2020 shooting of a Johnstown man in Berthoud will not face trial.

Edward Brooks Kreutzer, 37, was found dead early on the morning of Sept. 5 following a report of a disturbance involving a gun in the 800 block of Douglas Place, near Berthoud High School.

Larimer County Coroner's Office determined Kreutzer died from multiple gunshot injuries. The other man involved was arrested at the scene on suspicion of first-degree murder, but prosecutors declined to pursue charges at that time.

After 12 months of investigating, the Eighth Judicial District Attorney's Office said it is still unknown what happened between the two men.

Information provided by two children suggests it's possible the man shot Kreutzer after deliberation with intent, the district attorney's office said.

However, District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin said in a decision letter that the claim of self-defense could not sufficiently be disproved; therefore murder charges could not be successfully proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

"To bring charges when all elements – including disproving self-defense – cannot be met, would be both unlawful and unethical," McLaughlin said.

