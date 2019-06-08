COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A dinosaur that had been taken from a retail center in Colorado Springs is being returned to its rightful home.

Deeno went missing from the Market at Spring Creek last week, the owners of the property said.

RELATED: Have you seen Deeno? Dinosaur sculpture goes missing from Colorado Springs retail center

The large, green dino is one of five sculptures the new owner of the property installed.

They handed out a poster asking for help finding Deeno and asked people to spread the word using #FindDeenotheDino.

The Market at Spring Creek, Colorado Springs Due to the stormy weather in the area and everyone's safety, we have... decided to cancel our family fun night tonight! Stay tuned for updates on future events and a possible rescheduled date for tonight's event!

The owners said they got numerous tips and eventually found the dinosaur.

The sculpture will be reinstalled at the shopping center on Friday, this time in a concrete base.

There will be a special homecoming party for Deeno with food trucks and other festivities. It's taking place Friday, Aug. 9 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS