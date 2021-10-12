Defense team for truck driver charged in fiery crash that killed 4 men begins case

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos faces 41 charges, including vehicular homicide, assault and attempted assault in connection with the 2019 crash.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The defense is beginning its case in the trial for the man charged in connection with the fiery crash on Interstate 70 in 2019 that killed for men and injured 10 others.

Prosecutors wrapped up their case Tuesday morning after giving opening statements on Sept. 28. Earlier in the trial, the defense said they expected to need roughly four days for its case.

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos faces 41 charges, including vehicular homicide, assault and attempted assault in connection with the April 25, 2019 crash.

Four men were killed in the crash:

Doyle Harrison

William Bailey

Miguel Angel Lamas Arellano

Stanley Politano

A forensic pathologist testified that all four of them died from blunt force injuries caused by the crash and were dead before the fire.

The first witness for the defense is a diesel instructor from Lincoln Tech who's providing testimony about the braking systems of commercial trucks.

In their opening statements, attorneys for the prosecution and defense both said that Aguilera-Mederos realized the brakes on his 18-wheeler weren't working when he went over Floyd Hill.

The prosecution said Aguilera-Mederos had multiple chances to prevent the crash and did not take them, while the defense said that Aguilera-Mederos was the victim of a series of mechanical failures in his truck and had no control over it as it sped down the steep hill toward the Denver metro area.