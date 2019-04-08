WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Drivers will see delays next week as crews install a safety feature along a stretch of US 36 that collapsed last month, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said.

According to a release, drivers who travel the highway between Westminster and Boulder can expect delays on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. as crews install green slats, called a glare screen, on top of the concrete barrier used to separate traffic.

The screen is intended to reduce headlight glare and increase nighttime visibility during the Eastbound US 36 Emergency Rebuild Project, CDOT said.

The installation requires the closure of the left lanes of eastbound and westbound 36 in the half-mile construction zone between Wadsworth Boulevard and 104th Avenue, the release stated. That leaves just one lane for travel in each direction.

The agency notes all construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

What began as a crack in the eastbound lanes at Wadsworth Boulevard last month soon grew worse, when a portion of 36 collapsed in the following days. CDOT installed a temporary barrier in the westbound lanes in order to allow eastbound traffic to pass through.

Crews are currently working to remove the damaged retaining wall, CDOT said. Once that's done, work will begin on final repairs.