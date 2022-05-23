Man drowns in Delta's Confluence Lake

Delta Police responded to the lake to find a man who was last seen attempting to swim to an island in Confluence Lake.

DELTA, Colo. — The body of a man who is believed to have drowned at Confluence Lake in Delta was recovered Sunday afternoon.

The Delta Police Department (DPD) said the body has been identified as Deonta Pittman, 31, from Delta.

DPD said it was first dispatched to Confluence Lake after 3 p.m. Sunday for a report of a male who was last seen attempting to swim to the island on the west side of the lake and had not been seen for a couple of hours.

The Delta Fire Department (DFD) responded with their rescue boat and were unable to locate anyone on the island or in the water. They were also unable to locate anyone fitting his description around the shoreline.

DPD said they then closed Confluence Lake to the public around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Delta County Search and Rescue were notified and responded with members, equipment and boats, said DPD. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) also responded with a boat housed nearby at Sweitzer Lake State Park and began searching for the male in Confluence Lake.

After a short search using sonar, Pittman's body was found in about nine feet of water, just west of the islands, according to DPD.

DPD said no foul play is suspected in the incident.

