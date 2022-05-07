Demaryius Thomas had Stage 2 CTE, brain study shows

The parents of the former Denver Broncos wide receiver agreed to donate his brain for research after his December death.

DENVER — Former Denver Bronco Demaryius Thomas was diagnosed with Stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy, more commonly known as CTE, researchers and his family announced this week.

Thomas was 33 when he died on Dec. 9 of last year after he was found unconscious in the bathroom of his Georgia home.

His family released the findings of his brain study through the Concussion Legacy Foundation (CLF), which arranged the brain donation, to help raise awareness of CTE and encourage the football community to support research.

“Once I became aware of CTE and began to familiarize myself with the symptoms, I noticed that Demaryius was isolating himself and I saw other changes in him,” Katina Smith, Demaryius’ mother said in a release from CLF.

“He was just so young, and it was horrible to see him struggle. His father and I hope all families learn the risks of playing football. We don’t want other parents to have to lose their children like we did.”

Stage 2 CTE is associated with progressive behavior, cognitive and mood abnormalities. In the years before he died, Thomas developed depression, anxiety, panic attacks, and trouble with his memory. Stage 4 is the most severe stage of CTE and is usually associated with dementia.

"Like so many that have gone before, we found stage 2 CTE in the brain of Demaryius Thomas. The question I keep asking myself is 'When will enough be enough?' When will athletes, parents and the public at large stop ignoring the risks of American football and insist that the game be changed to reduce subconcussive hits?” said Dr. Ann McKee, chief of neuropathology for the VA Boston Healthcare System and director of the BU CTE Center and VA-BU-CLF/UNITE Brain Bank.

The CFL CEO and co-founder Dr. Chris Nowinski reached out to the Thomas family to propose the CTE study. His parents agreed to the donation to learn more about why their son changed and to help others.

Thomas played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, and Houston Texans, making four Pro Bowl rosters, and winning Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos.

Thomas was the 22nd pick in the first round of the 2010 draft out of Georgia Tech, and in all played 16 years of tackle football before announcing his retirement at age 33 in 2021, six months before his death. His cause of death has not yet been reported.

There has been speculation his death may be related to an epileptic seizure. Although late-stage CTE can be associated with epilepsy, it is far more likely that he developed post-traumatic epilepsy after a motor vehicle accident and fall he experienced several years before his death, the CFL said.

Thomas is one of more than 300 former NFL players who have been diagnosed with CTE by McKee and the BU CTE Center research team.

Former and current NFL players and their families worried about possible CTE symptoms can reach out to the Concussion Legacy Foundation Help Line for support at CLFHelpline.org.

