Demonstrators at the Capitol call for overturning Colorado's 'rent stabilization' ban

A law passed by state lawmakers in 1981 prevents local governments from imposing rent control policies on private property.

DENVER — With the cost of living rising rapidly across Colorado, some organizations see local control of "rent stabilization" policies as a way to help make communities more affordable for those struggling to pay for housing.

A rally on Sunday at the Capitol sought locally elected officials’ support for reversing Colorado’s rent stabilization ban ahead of the 2023 legislative session.

A law passed by state lawmakers in 1981 prevents local governments from imposing rent control policies on private property. Should state legislators decide to overturn the ban next year, local governments would be free to "pass policies that support renters’ health based on what makes sense in their localities," a report from Human Impact Partners said. That could include "limiting how much private landlords can raise rent each year in order to protect tenants from huge and sudden rent increases."

