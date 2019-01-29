SILVERTHORNE, Colo. — A dentist who worked out of Summit County pleaded guilty Monday to giving his employees prescriptions for controlled substances, according to a news release from the Fifth District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors claim Bonifacio Guillena, 42, was operating what they referred to as a “pill mill” out of a Comfort Dental in Silverthorne. Starting as early as February 2017, the news release said Guillena had been giving his employees prescriptions for drugs like Xanax, Percocet and Oxycodone. His operation was outed by an employee who had been fired by Guillena in March 2018.

He surrendered his dental license two months later, prosecutors said. Another Comfort Dental employee has also pleaded guilty to playing a part in the scheme, and is awaiting sentencing.

At the time of his arrest, Guillena was under probation for a previous domestic violence incident and had been ordered to perform urinalysis, according to the news release.

He used other people’s urine to cheat his testing – something he faced charges for, but that prosecutors said were ultimately dismissed as part of his plea agreement.

