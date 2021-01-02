Applications for Denver's 5 Star Program open Tuesday

The program will allow certified businesses to increase their capacity after meeting certain safety measures.

DENVER — The City and County of Denver will begin accepting applications for its 5 Star Certification Program starting on Tuesday morning.

Denver has been conditionally approved for the program, which allows certified businesses to increase their capacity after meeting certain safety measures, but has not yet implemented the program because COVID-19 numbers are too high.

Denver must maintain seven days of stable or declining Level Orange metrics as defined by CDPHE before the program can be fully implemented. Applications will be open for pre-certification only to begin with, according to the city.

Businesses can begin applying to the program on Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. The first round of applicants will be capped at 500 businesses and offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Businesses that have had limitations put on them due to public health orders are eligible to apply for the program, including general business, personal services, indoor events, restaurants and gyms. Pre-certified businesses will be notified when the program takes effect and will be issued their official certification at that time, according to the city.

Unlike most counties with the 5 Star Program, Denver will require businesses to pay a fee to apply. The Denver Economic Development & Opportunity (DEDO) office said businesses that made less than $1 million in 2019 will be charged $25. Businesses that made more than $5 million must pay $150 to apply.

The application fees will help offset the cost of the third-party contractor hired to help roll out the program quickly, DEDO said.

Businesses are urged to begin preparing now if they're interested in the program by watching a video that can be found at Denver5star.org.