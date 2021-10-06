Denver breaking ground on 72 apartments for those experiencing homelessness

DENVER — Mayor Michael Hancock (D-Denver) will lead the groundbreaking for 72 new affordable apartments for people who are experiencing homelessness Wednesday afternoon.
Valor on the Fax will offer apartments with one, two, and three bedrooms to individuals facing housing insecurity due to an acquired brain injury or related disability.
The apartments, located at 7900 E. Colfax Ave., will be income restricted to households earning up to 30% of the area median income (up to $22,050).
The project was made possible through past land acquisition by the city, and through $2.4 million in financing from Denver's Department of Housing Stability.
The property was developed Brothers Redevelopment in partnership with the Brain Injury Alliance of Colorado.
