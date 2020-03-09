Firefighters extinguish 2 fires at Cap Hill apartment building

Crews put out two fires that damaged a second floor balcony near 11th Avenue and Washington Street in the Cap Hill neighborhood.

DENVER — Crews from the Denver Fire Department (DFD) extinguished two fires that started at an apartment building Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called out to an apartment building located at 1163 Washington St. at 7:27 a.m., according to Greg Pixley with DFD. That's near 12th Avenue and Washington Street in the Cap Hill neighborhood.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly and contain the damage to the area of a second floor balcony, Pixley said.

James Foy was asleep in the basement of the building and woke up to firefighters telling him to get out.

"I woke up at about 7:25, 7:30, hearing windows getting broken, seeing the fire department yelling 'get out if you are in there'", Foy told 9NEWS Photojournalist Manny Sotelo. "I tried walking out the back door here, and I hit a wall of flame."

Foy was able to exit the building out of the front door.

DFD said no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.