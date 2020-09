The fire was limited to one unit due to an aggressive response from firefighters.

DENVER — Paramedics are evaluating at least one person following a fire at an apartment in Denver, according to a tweet from Denver Fire Dept. (DFD).

The "significant" fire occurred at 4639 S. Lowell. just east of Bow Mar Heights Park and near the intersection of South Lowell Boulevard and West Quincy Avenue.

DFD said an aggressive response from firefighters limited the fire to one unit.