Adult, child rescued from apartment fire in Denver

It's not clear how badly the people who were rescued were injured.

DENVER — Two people were rescued from an apartment after a fire broke out on Monday evening, according to the Denver Fire Department.

The fire was burning at an apartment complex at 750 South Federal Boulevard, just south of South Federal Boulevard and West Alameda Avenue, according to the Denver Fire Department.

The fire was primarily burning in one apartment, according to DFD. Firefighters took one adult and one child out of the apartment. They were both taken to the hospital, but DFD did not know how badly they were hurt.

It's not clear at this point how the fire started.

