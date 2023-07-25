New art campaign gives a chance to artists who face economic barriers

The Denver Voice newspaper started an art program to give its vendors more opportunities to grow.

DENVER — The Denver Voice newspaper, which has given opportunities to those experiencing homelessness since 1996, has started providing a new opportunity to its vendors through its "Summer of Color" art campaign to help create a full art program extension at its offices in the historic Santa Fe Art District.

The publication addresses the roots of homelessness by telling the stories of people whose lives are impacted by poverty and being unhoused. Their vendor program gives people experiencing homelessness an economic chance for a more stable life by selling the newspaper.

“What we’re trying to do essentially is contribute to the cultural enrichment of this neighborhood, of this community,” said James Kay, executive director of the Denver Voice. “There are obviously a number of galleries over here, but not so many that are inclusive to our unhoused neighbors, and so we think this was a good opportunity to give them some spotlight.”

Kay said they have about 10 artists painting and selling their art through their offices that now stay open for the art district’s First Friday Art Walks.

The goal is to get more eyes on artwork done by their vendors.

“People who actually work and live in this neighborhood know that we have a lot of unhoused neighbors around us, and I think we have an opportunity here to kind of bring them in,” Kay said. “It just really contributes to the enrichment and the vitality of the neighborhood itself.”

In June, the periodical launched their art campaign with the goal of raising $30,000 to help with art supplies like brushes, paint and canvases.

They’ve partnered with the Red Line Contemporary Art Center and with some of the galleries in the neighborhood to help show off the talents of their vendors.

“For a lot of our folks, they have been illustrating, contributing to our paper for years,” Kay said. “The unhoused population is 10 [thousand to] 50,000 strong according to the [Colorado Coalition for the Homeless], so we obviously know that there are thousands of talented people out there that could very much benefit from this opportunity.”

Beneficiaries include people like Lando Allen, who is a vendor and started the art program at the newspaper. He’s been selling his artwork on his own website and said he wanted to start the program to encourage other vendors to paint.

“Other people that tried to get involved with the art, but they couldn’t make it, not on their own,” Allen said. “That’s when it was like, ‘Hey, let’s start this, get it all done’ and I’m just doing this for other people to do the same thing I can do.”

For Allen, each brush stroke of his art represents a steppingstone away from his past. He’s been living in an RV for the past few years and has been working on his art techniques to get back on his feet.

“I was down on my luck," Allen said. "I was trying to rent to own a house, and it was slow back then to where you couldn’t find work. My goal is right now just [getting] to that art gallery and start selling.”

The goal is to help artists like Allen make and sell their art, along with giving back to a neighborhood known for its great taste.

“When you’re in the shelters and out on the streets, there’s not that much opportunity to create let alone have a portfolio of art,” Kay said. “So, by us creating this opportunity for them, we’re actually seeing what they can do and they’re just as talented if not more than all these other galleries around us.”

