Denver Art Museum returning 4 artifacts to Cambodia

DENVER — The Denver Art Museum is returning four artifacts to Cambodia after they were found to be linked to a man who was indicted by U.S. prosecutors in 2019.

The Washington Post reports Douglas Latchford was indicted after decades of alleged trafficking in looted artifacts. The museum said immediately after the indictment, they contacted officials in Cambodia to get more information about four pieces in the museum's collection.

The museum said they've been in talks with both the U.S. and Cambodian governments since then. In September, they removed the four Cambodian works associated with Latchford from their collection. The museum is now working with the government to return the pieces to Cambodia, according to the museum.

"This process was the result of several years of dialogue with Cambodia," the museum said.

The Washington Post and other news organizations began asking museum officials about the pieces linked to Latchford in June, and followed up with a letter in September, according to the report. The report says the museum removed the four artifacts after receiving the letter.

The museum also said they are conducting research related to two objects from Thailand that are also associated with Latchford: an 18th/19th century cabinet, and a Neolithic vessel.

