Denver, Aurora offer cooling stations to help with weekend heat

Both cities are giving the public free access to air conditioned spaces as temperatures approach triple digits.

DENVER — The cities of Denver and Aurora are offering people some refuge from the sweltering heat this weekend.

With forecasted high temperatures around the 100 degree mark on Saturday and Sunday, Denver Parks and Recreation will open all of its currently operating recreation centers to the public as cooling stations during regular business hours, free of charge.

Many Denver Public Library locations (all except the Central Library, the Ross-Cherry Creek Branch Library and the Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library) will also be available to anyone looking to get a break from the heat. Click here for information about library hours.

In Aurora, those looking for a break from the triple-digit temperatures are welcome to stop inside the following locations:

Aurora Public Library (Central), 14949 E. Alameda Pkwy

Hoffman Library, 1298 Peoria St.

Martin Luther King Jr. Library, 9898 E. Colfax Ave.

Aurora Day Resource Center, 13387 E. 19th Pl.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect for the Denver metro area from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, as temperatures are expected to reach a high of 99 degrees. Another Heat Advisory is expected for Sunday, as temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees.

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment offers these tips to prevent heat-related illness:

Stay inside in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible. Air conditioning is the number one way to protect yourself against heat-related illness. If your home is not air-conditioned, visit one of Denver’s cooling stations

Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink

Fans will not prevent heat-related illness in extreme heat, instead take cool showers or baths to cool down

Don’t use the stove or oven to cook—it will make you and your house hotter

Don’t drink alcohol or beverages that contain caffeine

Limit your outdoor activity, especially during the middle of the day when the sun is hottest

Anyone who must be outside in the heat should follow these tips:

Wear and frequently reapply sunscreen

Pace your activity and rest often

Pay attention to muscle cramping, which may be an early sign of heat-related illness. To combat cramping and heat-related illnesses, drink more water than usual

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and a hat

