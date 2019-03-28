DENVER — A Catholic order of Franciscan friars that is based in Denver released the names of 13 members they say have "credible accusations" of sexual abuse on either a minor or vulnerable adult.

According to the report, which was released by the Capuchin Franciscan Province of St. Conrad on Thursday, 10 of the friars were assigned as pastors in Colorado at some point.

The release also says that none of the accused friars are active in the ministry, five have left the Capuchin Franciscan and two have died.

This list came to light following an independent audit of the order's personnel files and other documents.

According to the release, the auditors reviewed 226 files for signed of credible abuse.

Allegations were deemed credible, according to the release, if the investigation determined it was "more likely than not based on the facts presented that the alleged abuse occurred."

The release also says that all allegations of sexual abuse have been reported to authorities.

The friars whose name were released in the report are:

Bennett Colucci

More than one credible accusation of sexual abuse of a minor

Removed from ministry / Under supervision

Estimated time frame of abuse: 1970s-1980s

Pastoral assignments: Fraternidad San Conrado, Ponce Puerto Rico Fraternidad San Miguel, Utuado Puerto Rico Fraternidad Santa Cruz, Trujillo Alto Puerto Rico Fraternidad San Joaquin, Adjuntas PA Fraternidad Santa Maria de los Angeles, Rio Piedras Puerto Rico Annunciation Friary, Denver, Colo. Alverno Friary, Denver, Colo. Holy Cross Friary, Thornton, Colo. Santa Clara Friary, Denver, Colo. St. Joseph Friary, Hays, Kan. St. Fidelis Friary, Victoria, Kan.



Ron Gilardi

More than one credible accusation of sexual abuse of a minor

Removed from ministry / Under supervision

Estimated time frame of abuse: 1990s

Pastoral assignments: St. Bonaventure Friary, Hays, Kan. St. Joseph Friary, Hays, Kan. St. Fidelis Friary, Victoria, Kan.



David Gottschalk

More than one credible accusation of sexual abuse of a minor

Removed from ministry / Under supervision

Estimated time frame of abuse: 1970s

Pastoral assignments: St. Fidelis Friary, Victoria, Kan. St. Francis Friary, Pittsburgh, Pa. St. Francis Friary, Washington D.C. Good Shepherd Friary, Shawnee, Kan. St. John Friary, Lawrence, Kan. St. Conrad Friary, Allison Park, Pa. St. Francis Friary, Denver, Colo. Our Lady of Angels Friary, Colorado Springs, Colo.



Julian Haas

More than one credible accusation of sexual abuse of a minor

Removed from ministry / Under supervision

Estimated time frame of abuse: 1970s-1980s

Pastoral assignments: St. Mary Friary, Herman, Pa. St. Bonaventure Friary, Hays, Kan. St. Joseph Friary, Hays, Kan. St. Lawrence of Brindisi Friary, Rome, Italy Annunciation Friary, Denver, Colo. Capuchin Historical Institute Friary, Rome, Italy St. Crispin Friary, St. Louis, Mo. St. Patrick Friary, St. Louis, Mo. Solanus Casey Friary, Colorado Springs, Colo. General Curia Friary, Rome, Italy St. Francis of Assisi Friary, Denver, Colo. Our Lady of Angels Friary, Colorado Springs, Colo.



Finian Meis

More than one credible accusation of sexual abuse of a minor

Left Order in 1992 (Deceased)

Estimated time frame of abuse: 1960s-1970s

Pastoral assignments: St. Fidelis Friary, Victoria, Kan. St. Joseph Friary, Hays, Kan. Good Shepherd Friary, Shawnee, Kan. St. Conrad Friary, Kansas City, Mo.



Thaddeus Posey

More than one credible accusation of sexual abuse of a minor

Deceased (2013)

Estimated time frame of abuse: 1980s

Pastoral assignments: St. Francis Friary, Washington D.C. Annunciation Friary, Denver, Colo. Alverno Friary, Denver, Colo. St. Conrad Friary, Kansas City, Mo. St. Patrick Friary, St. Louis, Mo. University of St. Thomas, St. Paul, Minn. St. Fidelis Friary, Victoria, Kan.



Daniel Schartz

More than one credible accusation of sexual abuse of a minor

Left the Order in 1980

Estimated time frame of abuse: 1970s

Pastoral assignments: St. Bonaventure Friary, Hays, Kan. St. Joseph Friary, Hays, Kan.



Matthew Gross

More than one credible accusation of sexual abuse of a vulnerable adult

Removed from ministry / Under supervision

Estimated time frame of abuse: 2000s-2010s Our Lady of the Angels Friary, Erave PNG St. Conrad Friary, Burani PNG St. Francis Friary, Tari PNG Mary Queen of the Friars Minor Friary, Kagua PNG St. Clare Friary, Ialibu PNG Mother of Divine Shepherd Friary, Mendi PNG St. Joseph Friary, Hays, Kan. Annunciation Friary, Denver, Colo. Solanus Casey Friary, Colorado Springs, Colo. St. Francis of Assisi Friary, Denver, Colo. Our Lady of Angels Friary, Colorado Springs, Colo.



Gregory Beyer

Credible accusation of sexual abuse of a minor

Deceased (2010)

Estimated time frame of abuse: 1970s

Pastoral assignments: St. Bonaventure Friary, Hays, Kan. Sacred Heart Friary, Atwood, Kan. St. Fidelis Friary, Victoria, Kan. St. Conrad Friary, Lawrence, Kan. St. Joseph Friary, Hays, Kan. Annunciation Friary, Denver, Colo. Solanus Casey Friary, Colorado Springs, Colo.



David Jones

Credible accusation of sexual abuse of a minor

Dismissed from Order in 1987

Estimated time frame of abuse: 1986

Pastoral assignments: None



Benignus Scarry

Credible accusation of sexual abuse of a minor

Left the Order in 2016

Estimated time frame of abuse: 1980s

Pastoral assignments: St. Joseph Friary, Hays, Kan. St. Bonaventure Friary, Hays, Kan. St. Crispin Friary, St. Louis, Mo. St. Conrad Friary, Lawrence, Kan. San Damiano Friary, Denver, Colo. San Antonio Friary, Denver, Colo. St. Francis of Assisi Friary, Denver, Colo. Our Lady of Angels Friary, Colorado Springs, Colo.



Felix Shinsky

Credible accusation of sexual abuse of a minor

Removed from ministry / Under supervision

Estimated time frame of abuse: 1977

Pastoral assignments: St. Mary Friary, Herman, Penn. St. Fidelis Friary, Victoria, Kan. St. Conrad Friary, Annapolis, Md. Mother of Divine Shepherd Friary, Mendi, Papua New Guinea (PNG) Queen of the Friars Minor Friary, Kagua, PNG St. Fidelis Friary, Nipa. PNG Santa Clara Friary, Denver, Colo. St. Elizabeth Friary, Denver, Colo. St. Francis of Assisi Friary, Denver, Colo.



Charles Wolfe

Credible accusation of sexual abuse of a minor

Dismissed from Order in 1987

Estimated time frame of abuse: 1976

Pastoral assignments: St. Bonaventure Friary, Hays, Kan. Good Shepherd Friary, Shawnee, Kan. St. Joseph Friary, Hays, Kan. Holy Cross Friary, Thornton, Colo.



Anyone who has been abused by a Capuchin member is encouraged to contact the appropriate authorities and the Safe Environment Coordinator, Jason Faris, at 303-477-5436 or jason.faris@capuchins.org.

The territory of the St. Conrad Province, which was established in April 1977, comprises the States of Colorado, Kansas and Missouri and the Diocese of Belleville, Peoria and Springfield, each in the State of Illinois. The Province also has two houses outside of the Province territory in San Antonio, Texas.

