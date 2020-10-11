Head brewer at Denver Beer Co. dies in climbing accident

Jason Buehler died while climbing in the Maroon Bells on Friday, according to a post on Denver Beer Company's Facebook page.

The head brewer at Denver Beer Company and Cerveceria Colorado died while climbing near Aspen, according to a post on the brewery's Facebook page.

Jason Buehler was climbing in the Maroon Bells near Aspen on Friday, the Facebook post says.

Buehler leaves behind a wife and three young children, according to Denver Beer's website.

"There is nothing we can say that can possibly convey the way we are feeling right now," the post says. "He was our glue. He was our inspiration. He was our energy."

>> The video above is an interview 9NEWS did with Buehler in 2016.

Buehler became head brewer at Denver Beer in April 2015. Before that, he was the head brewer at Oskar Blues, an article on Denver Beer's website says.

During his time as a brewer, Buehler won several awards through the Great American Beer Festival, World Beer Cup and Colorado State Fair.

This is Denver Beer Company's full post about Buehler's death:

"Today we have incredibly sad news to share with the Denver Beer Co and Cerveceria Colorado community. We have lost our great friend and Head Brewer Jason Buehler. Jason died on Friday in an accident while climbing in the Maroon Bells near Aspen, Colorado.⠀

There is nothing we can say that can possibly convey the way we are feeling right now. He was our glue. He was our inspiration. He was our energy.⠀

We know that there are so many more people that he has connected with than we can even possibly imagine. It was one of his truest traits. Jason was magnetic. If you were lucky enough to have a beer with him, you were damn lucky. From Ohio to Mexico, Brazil, Platte St. and beyond, he leaves friends wishing for just one more. He shared his knowledge with other brewers and spent his time learning about unique local ingredients and brewing culture. Jason could walk into a brewery anywhere, and instantly be friends with everyone, regardless of whether they spoke the same language.⠀

As a brewer, Jason was one of the greatest talents in the industry. The GABF and World Beer Cup hardware he amassed in his career is only the beginning of that story. The rest of it is in our pint glasses. And will continue to be for a long, long time as we brew his recipes in his honor. We love you JB. You will remain forever in our hearts.⠀

For those of you who have reached out wondering how you can help, please view this link that has been set up by Jason's friends' to support his family."