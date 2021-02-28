Denver Beer Company releases new beer in honor of late brewer

All the proceeds from Sunrise Sensei's sales will go to Jason Buehler's family.

DENVER — Three six-packs of a black IPA sit at Chad Sandoval's table inside Denver Beer Company (DBC) on Saturday afternoon. The Coloradan is not necessarily a fan of this kind of beer but can't get enough of this particular batch.

"I love it. I’ve had two glasses today," he said. "Just the quick conversations that I had about his beer you could hear the excitement that he had. I was excited to try this out."

The man Sandoval is talking about is pictured on the back of the beer can: a bearded fellow with a big smile impossible not to notice.

"Jason was such a great guy," Patrick Crawford said as he began to talk about the man with the big smile.

"He was the kind of guy when he walked into a room, the room really lit up. He was friends with everyone."

Crawford will always remember Jason Buehler as an incredible friend first and a talented colleague second. Crawford co-founded Denver Beer Company and hired Buehler in 2015.

Buehler spent years as the company's head brewer until a climbing accident in November took his life.

"He made the most out of the life that he lived there's no question about it," Crawford said.

Tragedy may have separated Buehler from this world, but Crawford and his team made it their mission to have his legacy continue to bring people together.

On Saturday, DBC released its newest beer Sunrise Sensei. The brewery used Buehler's award winning black IPA. His former teammates tweaked the recipe a bit to tap a brew that would leave a lasting impression.

"The beer is great," Sandoval said as he sat at his table with three six-packs. "I’m definitely going to be giving it to some friends to try and I want to be able to help in any way possible."

All the proceeds from Sunrise Sensei's sales will go to Buehler's family. He left behind a wife and three kids.

While no amount of money will bring the adventurous and loving brewer back, his beer will continue to connect people just as he always wanted.

"He brought everyone together," Crawford said. "Probably a million people in Denver have enjoyed his beers over the years and in other states too. Jason can’t be replaced."

