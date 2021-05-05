Mayor Hancock to announce opening of new behavioral health solutions center

Mayor Hancock and DDPHE officials are providing more details on the new facility during a news conference Thursday.

DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) are expected to announce the impending opening of a facility for adults experiencing a behavioral health crisis.

"This 24/7 facility will offer crisis stabilization services, temporary housing and ongoing assistance for mental health and substance misuse issues, as well as assistance in transitioning to community living, on a referral basis only," a release from DDPHE says.

Officials will provide more details on the new Behavior Health Solutions Center during a news conference scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Speakers include:

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock

DDPHE Executive Director Robert M. McDonald,

Mental Health Center of Denver (MHCD) CEO Carl Clark

The Behavioral Health Solutions Center is located at 2929 West 10th Ave., and is described by DDPHE as "an innovative, treatment-focused, voluntary safe haven."

