Denver passes bill banning concealed carry on city property to final reading

The proposal, which is part of Mayor Michael Hancock’s 2022 Public Safety Action Plan, will need to pass a second vote before being enacted.

DENVER — Denver City Council approved on first reading Monday night a bill restricting concealed carry in buildings owned, leased by or leased to the city, as well as Denver parks. The bill will need to pass a second vote before being enacted.

The proposal is part of Mayor Michael Hancock’s 2022 Public Safety Action Plan. Assistant staff from the city attorney’s office previously said the proposed legislation is part of the national conversation to reduce gun violence and came about after the legislature passed SB21-256, allowing local governments to prohibit firearms in certain parts of a government’s jurisdiction.

Denver previously had limitations on firearms in city buildings and parks, but older state laws required the presence of metal detectors in buildings where they are prohibited, which is why Denver’s City Hall has detectors. The goal of the bill is to increase safety in the city by “reducing the number of firearms present at any given time.”

While the whole council approved moving the bill to a second reading, Councilmember Candi CdeBaca said she would propose an amendment next week to remove city parks from the ban.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.