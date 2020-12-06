City closing down a section of Broadway for Black Lives Matter street mural

The mural is designed by artist Adri Norris, and artists of color are encouraged to join in on the creative process.

DENVER — The city of Denver is closing down a section of Broadway near the state Capitol to allow local artists to paint a Black Lives Matter street mural.

That closure starts on Thursday night, according to a news release from the city, and will be in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Friday between 13th and 17th Avenues.

The mural is designed by artist Adri Norris, who will be working with Pat Milbery.

“They are also calling on local Denver creatives, in particular black, indigenous and artists of color, as well as community volunteers to come in and be a part of the creative process taking place,” the news release from the city reads.

The news release did not say how much the mural will cost.

The mural will be painted in roughly the same location where protesters calling attention to police brutality and the death of George Floyd clashed with Denver police, who fired tear gas and rubber bullets in an attempt to disperse the crowd.

A judge has since issued an order restricting the department's use of these less-lethal weapons, and the Denver Office of the Independent Monitor is looking into dozens of allegations of improper use of force.

Artists throughout Denver have been painting murals for the Black Lives Matter movement, which has sparked protests across the country.

These murals feature Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Aurora man Elijah McClain, who have all become faces of the Black Lives Matter movement.