'Our hearts are full': Boys & Girls Clubs grateful for donations from Broncos players

Safety Justin Simmons promised to donate $88 for each tackle Sunday in honor of number 88, Demaryius Thomas.

DENVER — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Denver said their "hearts are full" after Broncos players pledged to donate thousands of dollars in honor of Demaryius Thomas, a supporter who regularly connected with children at the nonprofit's events.

Before Sunday's victory against the Lions, Broncos safety Justin Simmons promised to donate $88 for each tackle in honor of number 88, Thomas, who died Thursday.

The Broncos made 56 total tackles, and after the game, Simmons said he would round that number to 60 and donate $5,280.

There was #MileHighMagic today in that stadium. Because of that we are rounding that number to 60 which makes the total $5,280❤️



Thank you DT. For everything✊🏽❤️ https://t.co/9JWgwN7GRa — Justin Simmons (@jsimms1119) December 13, 2021

Simmons said he got the idea after talking with his wife.

"DT meant so much as a football player to Broncos Country, to the community," he said. "But I think for myself and probably a lot of other people, he meant way more as a person and how he gave back, and the time that he invested into our youth. And anyone that knows me, knows that I love our youth and advocates for our youth."

At least three other players – defensive end Shelby Harris and former Broncos Kayvon Webster and Max Garcia – pledged to make the same donation.

"Our hearts are full after the outpouring of love and support for Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver youth this weekend," Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver said in a tweet Monday. "D.T. will not be forgotten and we are honored that his legacy will live on in our kids – who looked up to him as a mentor and a friend."

Our hearts are full after the outpouring of love and support for Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver youth this weekend. D.T. will not be forgotten and we are honored that his legacy will live on in our kids – who looked up to him as a mentor and a friend. https://t.co/cmkQsJNuyt — Boys & Girls Clubs (@BGCMetroDenver) December 13, 2021