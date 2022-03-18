Denver brewery creates beer in partnership with a Ukrainian brewery

"It's amazing I feel like the whole world's on our side, I feel like the whole world is coming together," Vantsa said.

DENVER — A Denver brewhouse is teaming up with a Ukrainian brewery to create a beer that would help those impacted by the invasion in Ukraine.

Nykola Vantsa is a Ukrainian-born Coloradan that saw a Facebook post from Pravda Beer Theatre in Lviv, Ukraine. The post had a number of recipes from the brewery and encouraged brewers from all over to use the recipes to create a beer that would help support Ukrainians.

Vantsa took the idea to his local brewery, Long Table Brewhouse.

"I’m kind of regular here it’s the closest brewery to my house so this is an awesome neighborhood brewery and they do a lot for the community," he explained.

Long Table agreed to brew the beer with Vantsa. It is a Golden Ale. A portion of the proceeds once it is tapped will go toward helping those impacted by the invasion.

"It's amazing I feel like the whole world's on our side, I feel like the whole world is coming together," Vantsa said. "We've been divided for so long and it takes a tragedy to pull everyone together."

Long Table may be the first brewery in Denver using the Ukrainian beer recipe but they hope they're not the last. Vantsa encourages all Denver breweries to use this unique way to help a community that desperately needs support.

"Denver being a beer-centric city it’d be awesome if brewers can just get on board and do whatever they can any little help," he said. "Anything you can do for the Ukrainian community would be so helpful."

Long Table's brewer told 9News the beer will be tapped in about 3 to 4 weeks. They plan to sell it on draft as well as in 6-packs.