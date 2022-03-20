Denver Broncos collect 189 firearms at first gun buyback event

This was the first of eight gun buyback events scheduled for this year. It's an effort the team says is aimed at reducing gun violence in the community.

DENVER — The Denver Broncos collected 189 firearms at Empower Field Saturday during the first of eight gun buyback events that will be hosted this year by the team and the nonprofit RAWtools.

In an effort to reduce gun violence in the community, the Broncos announced their partnership with the nonprofit, Denver City Councilmember Amanda Sawyer and Aurora At-Large Councilmember Curtis Gardner in a press release on March 3.

During the event on Saturday, attendees were also able to see how a gun is turned into a garden tool and community voices were able to share how their lives have been impacted by gun violence.

Yesterday we teamed up with @RAWtools, local councilmembers and law enforcement to host the first of eight gun buyback events this year.



Throughout the morning, 189 firearms were collected at @EmpowerField in an effort to reduce gun violence in our community. #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/cNnfI5sW4r — BroncosOffField (@BroncosOffField) March 20, 2022

To support the initiative, inside linebacker Baron Browning also made an appearance at the event according to a Twitter post.

In the afternoon, @Broncos ILB @baronbrwnng was on-site to hear from individuals and families impacted by gun violence and leaders working to reduce violence in our communities.#InspireChange pic.twitter.com/m95imr0yE8 — BroncosOffField (@BroncosOffField) March 20, 2022

RAWtools not only turns guns into garden tools but it is a gun violence prevention organization with a mission to "disarm hearts, forge peace, and cultivate justice." They offer nonviolence workshops throughout the state of Colorado that focus on bystander intervention, de-escalation, restorative justice, and more, said the release.

Each buyback will be a drive-thru model, where participants must remain in their vehicle. Firearms are to be brought in the trunk or back seat of a vehicle and removed by a RAWtools representative to be disabled.

These are the remaining seven 2022 Gun Buyback Event Locations:

Saturday, April 9, Aurora Work Center with Mosaic Church

Saturday, May 21, Platt Park Church

Saturday, June 11, Heritage Christian Center

Saturday, July 16, TBD

Saturday, Aug. 20, Living Water Christian Center Church

Saturday, Sept. 17, TBD

Saturday, Oct. 15, Colorado Community Church

For more information about compensation rates and additional event locations, visit rawtools.org.