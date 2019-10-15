DENVER — A Denver-based marijuana company has voluntarily recalled multiple products widely sold throughout Colorado over concerns of elevated mold and yeast levels detected recently.

According to a release from the Denver Department of Public Health & Environment (DDPHE), multiple samples of dried marijuana from Bonsai Cultivation, including flower, shake, trim and pre-rolls, were evaluated and contained potentially unsafe levels of yeast/mold.

Health impacts resulting from inhalation exposure to mold or yeast may exist depending on the specific product, duration, frequency, and level of exposure, DDPHE said.

All retail marijuana plant material or retail marijuana products bearing the OPC code 403R-00228 are subject to the recall. Bonsai Cultivation is licensed under the LLC Redwood Investment Partners.

Any consumers who have experienced symptoms of illness after smoking, vaping, or another consumption method of plant material purchased from Bonsai Cultivation are urged to contact DDPHE at phicomments@denvergov.org

"DDPHE is investigating this issue and overseeing the recall process to remove potentially contaminated products from commercial circulation," the release from DDPHE says.

According to DDPHE, 144 retail stores throughout Colorado have carried marijuana products from Bonsai Cultivation prior to Oct. 14. Here's a list of retail locations where plant material has been distributed since April 30:

1917 Santa Fe

1917 Santa Fe Dr. Pueblo, CO

2251SB LLC

2251 S. Broadway Denver, CO

Affinity

7739 E. Colfax Ave. Denver, CO

Alchemy Food Co

9782 E. Girard Ave. Denver, CO

Altitude East

6858 E. Evans Ave. Denver, CO

Billo

2093 Curve Plaza, Unit C-103 Steamboat Springs, CO

Blend LLC

198 East Frontage Rd. Mancos, CO

Blue Heron Dispensary

100 W. Main St. Unit A Oak Creek, CO

Breckenridge Organic Therapy

1900 Airport Rd. Unit A Breckenridge, CO

Bud Farm

385 N. Willow Mancos, CO

Buddy Boy

3814 Walnut St Denver, CO

Buddy Boy

4012 W. 38th Ave. Denver, CO

Buddy Boy

5050 N. York St. Denver, CO

Buddy Boy

2426 S. Federal Blvd. Denver, CO

Buddy Boy

155 N. Federal Blvd. Denver, CO

Buds

104 Cardinal Way Parachute, CO

Choice Organics

813 Smithfield Dr. Units C & D Fort Collins, CO

Chronic Therapy

10030 W. 27th Ave. Wheat Ridge, CO

Chronic Therapy Cortez, LLC

1020 S. Broadway Ave. Cortez, CO

Clear Group Colorado

5156 N. Clarkson Street, Building 2, Unit A, Denver, CO

Clearview Industries

2145 W. Evans Ave. Denver, CO

Colorado Grow Company

965 1/2 Main Ave. Durango, CO

Colorado Harvest Co

1178 S. Kalamath St. Denver, CO

Colorado Kindest LLC

42023 Highway 112, Del Norte, CO

Colorado Weedery

125 Peach Ave. Unit C, Palisade, CO

Complete Releaf

1669 Coal Creek Dr. Suite A, Lafayette, CO

Craft

869 East Industrial Blvd. Pueblo West, CO

Dabbington

206 Elm Drive, Log Lane Village, CO

Denver Clone Store

755 S. Federal Blvd. Unit 4 Denver, CO

Dino Treats

102 Tyrannosaurus Trail, Dinosaur, CO

Doctors Orders

1406 W. 38th Ave. Denver, CO

Doctors Orders

3321 S. 1-25 Pueblo, CO

Durango Organics

37 County Rd. 232, Durango, CO

Durango Rec Room

145 E. College Dr. Units 1-5 Durango, CO

Eclipse Cannabis Company

933 Alpine Ave. Suite 2, Boulder, CO

El Jefe

4260 N. Kearney St. Denver, CO

Elements

1534 55th Ave. Boulder, CO

Elevated Strains

9800 North 119th St. Longmont, CO

Elite Organics

804 S. College Ave. Suite A Fort Collins, CO

Emerald Fields

27 Manitou Ave. Manitou Springs, CO

Emerald Fields

4182 E. Virginia Ave. Unit C Glendale, CO

Euflora

4305 N. Brighton Blvd. Denver, CO

Euflora

403 16th St. Suite 1 Denver, CO

Euflora

710 Durant Ave. Unit E-1 Aspen, CO

Euflora

6260 S. Gun Club Rd. Aurora, CO

Euflora

4343 S. Buckley Rd. Unit E Aurora, CO

Euflora

250 South Main St. Longmont, CO

Freedom Road

514 W. Main St. Trinidad, CO

Frozen Smoke Dispensary

500 W. Highway 50 Unit 103 Gunnison, CO

Golden Leaf

1755 Lincoln St. Denver, Co

Green Cross Rifle

1435 Airport Rd. Rifle, CO

Green Cross Silt

502 Front St. Silt, CO

Green Dot Labs

7077 Winchester Circle, Units C&D, Boulder, CO

Green Tree Medicinals

1090 North 2nd St. Berthoud, CO

Green World

401 4th Ave. Fort Garland, CO

Green World Express

5320 US Highway 285 Antonito, CO

Harvest House

211 S. Highway 19 Nederland, CO

HCH Labs LLC

4140 N. York St. Suite 220, Denver, CO

Herbal Wellness

400 West South Boulder Rd. Suite 2700 Lafayette, CO

High Country Healing 8

40801 Highway 6 Suite 5 Avon, CO

HRVST

2237 East Idaho Springs Rd. Idaho Springs, CO

IGADI

2818 Colorado Blvd. Idaho Springs, CO

IGADI

72399 US Highway 40 Unit B Tabernash, CO

IGADI

11919 Washington St. Northglenn, CO

IGADI

1325 South Public Road, Lafayette, CO

JVJC Holdings

5194 N. Washington St. Denver, CO

JvJc Holdings

105 E. 7th Ave Denver, CO

Karing Kind

5854 Rawhide Court Boulder, CO

Karmaceuticals

4 S. Santa Fe Dr. Denver, CO

Kind Care of Colorado

6617 South College Ave. Bldg. A Fort Collins, CO

La Casa Cannabis

205 Main St. San Luis, CO

Laughing Grass

1110 West Virginia Ave. Unit 1, Denver, CO

Live Green Cannabis

2517 Sheridan Blvd. Edgewater, CO

Livwell

3980 N. Franklin St. Unit 101 Denver, CO

Livwell

1660 N. Pearl St. Denver, CO

Livwell

432 S. Broadway Denver, CO

Livwell

2863 Larimer St. Denver, CO

Livwell

1941 W. Evans Denver, CO

Livwell

2647 8th Ave. Unit B Garden City, CO

Livwell

900 N. College Ave. Fort Collins, CO

Livwell

124 Santa Fe Trail Trinidad, CO

Livwell

1819 E. Main St. Cortez, CO

Livwell

449 Railroad Ave. Mancos, CO

Livwell

3855 N. Oneida St Denver, CO

Livwell

1239 Southgate Place, Pueblo, CO

LivWell

2565 North Interstate 25, Pueblo, CO

Lodo Wellness Center

1617 Wazee St. Unit B Denver, CO

Loud

5385 Quebec St. Commerce City, CO

Lucy Sky Cannabis Boutique

2394 S. Broadway Denver, CO

Lucy Sky Cannabis Boutique

4444 S. Federal Blvd. Sheridan, CO

Martins Natural Medicinals

216 6th St. Suite A Glenwood Springs, CO

Mary Jane's House

3899 N. Quentin St. Denver, CO

Mile High Dispensary

1350 S. Sheridan Blvd. Unit 1 & 2 Denver, CO

Mountain Annie’s

157 Highway 550 Suite B Ridgeway, CO

Mountain Annie’s

1330 Greene St. Silverton, CO

Mountain Annie’s

1644 County Rd. Durango, CO

Mountain Cannabis

153 US Highway 550 Unit 102 Ridgway, CO

Mountain Annie’s

310 E. Main St. Cortez, CO

Natures Kiss

4332 S. Broadway Englewood, CO

Natures Medicine

230 West 16th St. Unit C Salida, CO

Nokhu Labs

5608 South College Ave. Fort Collins, CO

Northern Lights Cannabis Co

2045 Sheridan Blvd. Unit B1-B2 Denver, CO

Oasis Cannabis Superstore

5440 W. 44th Ave. Denver, CO

Oasis Cannabis Superstore

6359 E. Evans Ave. Denver, CO

Organa Labs

2121 S. Jason St. Denver, CO

Pig N Whistle

4801 W. Colfax Ave. Denver, CO

Platte Valley Dispensary

2301 7th St. Suite B Denver, CO

Primo

34132 Highway 285 Villa Grove, CO

RFSCLVG LLC

145 Front St. Leadville, CO

Rino Supply Co

3100 Blake St. Denver, CO

Rocky Mountain Cannabis

228 Byers Ave. Fraser, CO

Rocky Mountain Cannabis

420 E. Brontosaurus Blvd. Dinosaur, CO

Rocky Mountain Cannabis

614 Arizona Ave. Trinidad, CO

Rocky Mountain Cannabis

138 East Main St. Naturita, CO

Rocky Road Thornton

3901 E. 112th Ave. Unit G Thornton, CO

Rocky Road Vail

40928 US Highway 6 Unit 2B Avon, CO

Silverton Green Works

124 East 13th St. Unit A Silverton, CO

Solace Meds Broadway

2262 S. Broadway Denver, CO

Solace Meds Colfax

4615 E. Colfax Ave. Denver, CO

Solace Meds of Wheat Ridge

4845 Van Gordan St. Wheat Ridge, CO

Soma Wellness Center

423 Belleview Ave. Unit 1 Gunnison, CO

Soma Wellness Center

500 W. Highway 50 Unit 101, Gunnison, CO

Southern Colorado Cannabis Club

29577 Highway 159 Fort Garland, CO

Starbuds

1640 E. Evans Ave. Denver, CO

Starbuds

428 S McCulloch Blvd. Bldg. A Pueblo West, CO

Starbuds

4305 Thatcher Ave. Pueblo, CO

Starbuds

1451 Cortez St. Unit A Denver, CO

Starbuds

5844 Dahlia St. Commerce City, CO

Starbuds

9000 Federal Blvd. Unit B, Federal Heights, CO

Sticky Icky's

5341 West Highway 96, Pueblo, CO

Sun house

248 E. US Highway 50 Salida, CO

Sunrise Solutions

43 Main St. Bailey, CO

Sweet Grass Kitchen

1135 S. Jason St. Denver, CO

Tenderfoot Collective Health

840 Oak St. Suites A, B & C Salida, CO

TFC

91 Big Springs Dr. Nederland, CO

The Clinic Highlands

3460 W. 32nd Ave. Denver, CO

The Clinic on Colfax

4625 E. Colfax Ave. Denver, CO

The Clinic on Colorado

2020 S. Colorado Blvd. Denver, CO

The DAB by Next Harvest

2748 W. Alameda Ave. Denver, CO

The Farmers Market

2070 Huron St. Denver, CO

The Giving Tree of Denver

2707 W. 38th Ave. Denver, CO

The Green Solution LLC

5305 Steele St. Denver, CO

The Green Stop

130 Main St. Unit B Log Lane Village, CO

The Happy Camper Cannabis CO

80 Rosalie Rd. Bailey, CO

The Happy Camper Cannabis Company

1043 North River Rd. Palisade, CO

The Herbal Cure

985 S. Logan St. Denver, CO

The Kind Castle

248 E. First St. Parachute, CO

The Peaceful Choice

7464 Arapahoe Ave. Unit A9, Boulder, CO

The Village City Society

2043 16th Ave. Boulder, CO

Trees

5005 S. Federal Blvd. Englewood, CO

Tumbleweed Carbondale

304 Highway 133 Carbondale, CO

Tumbleweed DeBeque

2185 45 1/2 Rd. Suite 102, DeBeque, CO

Tumbleweed Dispensary

150 Columbine Court Unit 100 Parachute, CO

Tumbleweed Dispensary Edwards

57 Edwards Access Rd. Unit 19 & 20 Edwards, CO

Tumbleweed Frisco

842 North Summit Blvd. Suite 13 Frisco, CO

Urban Dispensary

2675 W. 38th Ave. Denver, CO

Wise Cannabis CO

21950 Highway 285 Fairplay, CO

