Denver gives final approval to catalytic converter sale reporting system

Anytime someone sells a catalytic converter to a scrap yard or auto parts shop in Denver, the shop must provide the city with the seller's ID within a day.

DENVER — Denver City Council unanimously passed on final reading a bill intended to work in conjunction with state legislation targeting catalytic converter theft.

Anytime someone sells a catalytic converter to a scrap yard or an auto parts shop in Denver, the shop owner must now provide the city with the seller’s identification — including a car license plate and ID — within one business day.

New state laws already require the shops to collect the information — Denver just took it a step further so police can watch for any patterns among sales, supporters said.

