City Park celebrates the completion of a new playground

COLORADO, USA — Denver children have a new playground to explore at City Park.

On Tuesday, Denver Parks and Recreation announced the completion of the $2 million 2017 Elevate Denver Bond project that funded the replacement of the entire playground.

In a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Mayor Michael B. Hancock, Happy Haynes, Executive Director of Parks and Recreation, and other community partners gathered at City Park to celebrate Tuesday.

“Because voters said yes to the Elevate Denver bonds, we get to celebrate this new playground at City Park that will support new generations of kids’ imagination for years to come,” Hancock said. “Our neighborhoods, communities and families here in Denver thrive because of thoughtful and strategic infrastructure investments in everything from new facilities to new playgrounds, providing everything our residents and kids need to have a great quality of life here in Denver today and well into the future.”

The original wooden playground, constructed in 1996, was beyond its useful life, showing signs of wear, safety concerns and increased operational demands which warranted a complete replacement, according to a press release.

According to the release, with community input defining the design, the playground includes open-air pavilions and picnic areas, a dragon and castle climbing structure and slide, towers and a rope bridge, an under-5 play area, a wavy walk, spinners, an accessible swing and a spinner merry-go-round.

“The City Park Playground project delivers on the community investment promise we made to residents in the Elevate Denver Bond Program and is a creative and fun way to enjoy one of the many amenities within City Park,” Haynes said. “The playground design and play elements encourage children and families of all ages and abilities to engage in active and physically healthy activities.”

Established in 1882, City Park is Denver’s largest urban park, occupying nearly 320 acres between East 17th and East 23rd avenues from York Street to Colorado Boulevard.

The new playground is located on the west side of City Park near Duck Lake and Ferril Lake.

Denver Parks & Recreation added additional funds to the project to enhance the picnic sites and walking areas surrounding the playground.