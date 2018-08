Denver Central Library near Civic Center Park closed Monday morning due to a “plumbing issue.”

That’s according to a tweet from Denver Public Libraries. The closure began at around 11 a.m.

The Central Library is currently closed (Monday at 11 am) due to plumbing issues. We will update status as our crews work on the issue. Stay tuned for details. — DenverPublicLibrary (@denverlibrary) August 20, 2018

The library said crews are on the scene. What the plumbing issue is was not immediately clear.

A Twitter user sent 9NEWS video of people being forced to leave the library:

It’s unclear when the library will reopen.

© 2018 KUSA-TV