Denver Central Library to temporarily close for construction

The library will be closed starting Sunday and will reopen in about two weeks.

DENVER — The Denver Central Library will be closed for about two weeks as construction for its multiyear renovation project continues, the library system said Friday.

The library, at 10 W. 14th Ave., will temporarily close on Sunday, Jan. 22 until an unknown date. Denver Public Library said the closure will last about two weeks.

During the closure, items on hold will be available for pickup at the hold pickup window and curbside service location on 13th Avenue from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

While the building is closed, customers can visit denverlibrary.org to access many of the library's resources.

When the library announces its reopening date, guests can expect a few changes. Denver Public Library that a temporary public entrance will be located on the west side of the building, between 13th Avenue and 14th Avenue on Acoma Plaza across from the Denver Art Museum.

According to the Denver Public Library website, once all the renovations are done, visitors can look forward to new elevators, stairs, restrooms and an event center.

The children's library and the pickup window and curbside service will remain the same. Floors two through seven will remain closed to the public.

The renovations is part of the Elevate Denver Bond that passed in 2017.

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.