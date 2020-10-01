DENVER — Denver Police (DPD) on Friday released a sketch of a suspect in connection with a child enticement incident that happened earlier this week.

A child was approached around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday morning in the area of West 7th Avenue and Wolfe Street in the Villa Park neighborhood. That's not far from Sheridan Boulevard and 6th Avenue.

It's also a few blocks south of Cowell Elementary School

The suspect is described as a bald, white or light-skinned Hispanic man who was driving a black SUV with tinted windows, according to a bulletin from Denver Metro Crime Stoppers.

Child enticement suspect

DPD

Anyone who has information about the incident or thinks they can identify the man in the sketch is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

